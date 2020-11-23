COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 28 deaths, 3,64,611 total recoveries

Bangladesh on Monday recorded 28 deaths from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 6,416.

The tally of infections has surged to 4,497,60 as 2,419 new cases were confirmed in the period of time.

The recovery count rose to 3,64,611 after another 2,183 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Monday afternoon.

A total of 16,059 samples were tested at 117 authorized laboratories across the country during the time, the release said.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 15.06 percent tested positive, while 16.88 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 81.07 percent patients have recovered, while 1.43 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.