Tower Hamlets primary school named State Primary School of the Year 2021

Mayflower Primary School has been named The Sunday Times State Primary School of the Year 2021 by Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide, published in The Sunday Times and online on Sunday 22 November.

The 28th edition of Parent Power identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their most recently published exam results.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Congratulations to all of the staff at Mayflower Primary School. This year, we have learned the true value of our schools, not just as places of learning but as vital institutions that raise a generation of children whilst supporting entire communities. Nowhere is this truer than in Tower Hamlets.”

Mayflower Primary School tops The Sunday Times primary school rankings for the second year running.

Dee Bleach, headteacher of Mayflower Primary School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our school community and all those who support our school.”

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “No school in England achieved better SAT results this year than Mayflower and it has topped our state primary rankings for two years in succession, a rare feat – one even rarer for a school not in leafy, prosperous suburb. Mayflower Primary School serves its inner-city community with distinction, the head and teaching team are committed to delivering the very best education for their children.

“The result is a vibrant school community, academically successful but also well-rounded by their engaging, stimulating and creative school experience. Mayflower is a template on which all schools should model themselves, showing just what can be achieved by always shooting for the stars. The head aims to “make learning irresistible” and the evidence suggests the school does exactly that.”