Two Nigerians jailed on trespassing charges

A Sylhet court on Monday sent two Nigerians to jail on charges of trespassing in Bangladesh through Jaflong border.

The convicted are Chuawabi Taprick Nwigwe, 43, and Legede Ofas Lucky, 42, the court sources said.

Rapid Action Battalion 9 media officer Obain said that acting on a tip-off, a RAB team raided Bateshwar Bazar, about 20km off Sylhet city, at around 1:00am Sunday and detained the duo.

The team also seized a passport with a fake visa, a driving license, 4,320 Indian rupees, Tk 1,300, two mobile phone sets and 2 SIM cards from their possession.

Later they were handed over to Shah Paran police night after filing a case in this connection, said RAB.

Shah Paran officer-in-charge Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury said that they produced the duo before the Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court in the noon and the court had sent them to jail.