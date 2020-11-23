UK Covid death toll up by 206 as cases rise by 15,450

T he UK has recorded a further 15,450 coronavirus cases overnight.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 infections recorded across the country since the start of the pandemic to 1,527,495.

Another 206 fatalities from the disease were also confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 55,230.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been more than 71,000 deaths registered in the UK where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

In a sign of optimism, Monday’s figures mark a drop in infections by 5,279 compared to the same time a week ago – when 20,729 cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that a district of Kent now has the highest Covid-19 rate in the country.