HC grants bail to photo journalist Shafiqul Islam

The High Court (HC) has granted bail to photo journalist Shafiqul Islam in a case filed with Shet-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in the capital under digital security act.

At the same time, the court also set December 15 for hearing rest two other cases.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Tuesday.

Barrister Jotirmoy Barua stood on behalf of Kazal while deputy attorney general Sarwar Hossain Bappi stood for the state.