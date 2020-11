Gemcon Khulna secured a four-wicket victory over Fortune Barishal in the second match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

Requiring 22 off the final over, Ariful struck Mehidy Hasan Miraz for four massive sixes as he ensured Khulna chased down Barishal’s score of 152 for nine with a ball in hand.

Ariful remained unbeaten for a 34-ball 48.