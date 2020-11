US-Bangla Airlines will inaugurate four more flights to Dubai of UAE, Abu Dhabi of UAE, Colombo of Sri Lanka and Maldives in Male routes from the beginning of next year.

Captain Shikder Mejbah Uddin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US-Bangla, said US-Bangla Airlines has decided it will inaugurate two brand new ATR 72-600 on Jessore-Chattogram, Saidpur- Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet-Chattogram routes.

He confirmed the matter at a press conference in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday.