Bangladesh to get 68 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from Gavi by 2021

The global vaccine alliance Gavi is likely to provide Bangladesh with around 68 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine under the global arrangement called Covax facility within 2021.

The disclosure came at a programme organised with journalists at the health directorate on Wednesday.

The cost for each dose of vaccine from Gavi arrangement has been estimated at US $1.62 to $2.

Bangladesh sent an official Expression of Interest (EOI) to Gavi on July 9, 2020.

This amount of vaccine is additional to the Oxford vaccines from India’s Serum Institute via Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Chaired by Prof ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the health directorate, top officials of the DGHS attended the event.