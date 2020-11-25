Council deploys Covid-19 teams to support residents and help keep Tower Hamlets safe

Tower Hamlets Council has deployed roving teams across the borough to help residents understand and follow guidance around Covid-19 and keep themselves and the community safe.

Two teams of five will be located in high footfall areas to engage safely with residents, providing advice and support around Covid-19 restrictions and answering questions residents may have.

The teams will be out and about for the next seven days in locations identified through local data and where cases of Covid-19 are the highest. Initially teams will be located in the west of borough.

While many people are up to date with national guidance around Covid-19, we know some residents including the digitally excluded, older residents and those who speak community languages, may not be aware of the latest guidance.

The teams will be able to hand out information leaflets, which are also being made available in community languages, and signpost residents who need help to support services.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “With national guidance on Covid-19 changing quickly, we know that many residents will need some extra support to understand and follow advice. This is especially true of some of our more vulnerable residents, including the elderly and those whose first language is not English.

“By having teams out and about we are supporting our residents to keep themselves, their family and friends and the wider community safe.”

Going forward along with identifying locations through local data, areas will be chosen where teams can engage with vulnerable residents and those known to need additional support.

Deploying the teams is part of the council’s work to increase ‘on street engagement’ safely, and to ensure as many residents as possible have access to the latest Covid-19 information and make informed decisions to keep themselves and the community safe. It follows other measures including digital advertising vans, which were placed in high footfall areas and where cases of Covid-19 were highest.

Teams from environmental health also work across the borough proactively helping businesses to follow Covid-19 regulations and supporting local police with enforcement activity where needed.