Mamun Rahman passed away

Bangladesh Centre announced with sorrow & grief that one of its founder members of the Centre, Mr. Mamun Rahman FCA, an eminent accountant and a community personality died on Monday, 23 November 2020. Inna Lillahi wa inna Ilaihi rajiun. He was undergoing treatment at Tooting Hospital affected by COVID-19 and was in ventilation for couple of days.

Bangladesh Centre has expressed condolence & heart-felt sympathy to the members of the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.