BFF president Kazi Salahuddin catches Covid-19

Kazi Salahuddin, president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), tested positive for coronavirus.

BFF Secretary General Abu Naim Sohag confirmed the matter to media on Thursday morning.

The former Swadhin Bangla Football Team forward gave his sample on Tuesday and the results came back positive for the virus on Wednesday.

He was scheduled to fly for Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asia Cup 2023 joint-qualification match between Asian champions Qatar and Bangladesh to be held on December 4.

Kazi Salahuddin was reelected president of Bangladesh Football Federation for the fourth consecutive term last month.

He was elected for the first time as chief of Bangladesh football’s governing body in 2008 before being re-elected unopposed in 2012. He won the election again in 2016.

His playing career peaked during his days at the illustrious domestic club Abahani Limited. He also played for the Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra.

Much renowned as a veteran administrator of the sport, Salahuddin was the vice-chairman of BFF in 2003 before becoming the chairman of the National Team Management Committee.

He is serving as president of the South Asian Football Federation for third consecutive term.