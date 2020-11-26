Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms

The journalist died at about 4:30pm at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Former Nayadiganta additional news editor Humayun Sadeque was recently admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.
Humayun will be buried at his native village at Banshkhali in Chattogram.
Humayun, also a writer of children’s literature, was elected president of Sub-Editors Council twice while he worked at Daily Orthoniti Pratidin, Daily Amar Desh, and Daily Dinkal.
He was a member of National Press Club.
At least 12 journalists, including Humayun died from COVID-19 symptoms, while 27 others died testing positive with the virus.
According to media houses and journalist organisations, until Wednesday 1,047 journalists and media workers were infected by the novel coronavirus.
Of them, 744 were from Dhaka and 303 were from other parts of the country.