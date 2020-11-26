Journalist Humayun dies with COVID-19 symptoms

Senior journalist Humayun Sadeque Chowdhury died with COVID-19 symptoms at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday. He was 60.

The journalist died at about 4:30pm at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Former Nayadiganta additional news editor Humayun Sadeque was recently admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

Humayun will be buried at his native village at Banshkhali in Chattogram.

Humayun, also a writer of children’s literature, was elected president of Sub-Editors Council twice while he worked at Daily Orthoniti Pratidin, Daily Amar Desh, and Daily Dinkal.