5.8km of Padma Bridge visible after installation of 39th span

The 39th span of the Padma Bridge was installed on Friday, bringing a total of 5,850 meters or 5.85 kilometers of the main structure into view.

The span number ‘2-D’ was installed successfully between pillars 10 and 11 at Mawa end in Munshiganj around 12:23 pm, six days after the last one was set up, said Dewan Md Abdul Kader, project manager (main bridge).

Earlier, the 38th span of Padma Bridge was installed on November 21.

Meanwhile, after the installation of the 39th span, the 40th span (2-E) will be installed on the Piers 11 and 12 on December 2, and the 41st span (2-F) on the Piers 12 and 13 on December 10.

The 6.15-km long double-layered bridge will have a total of 41 spans which would be installed on 42 piers — 21 piers at Mawa-end and other 21 piers at Jajira-end as all the piers have already become visible.

The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.