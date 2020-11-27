Another 521 coronavirus deaths in UK as cases rise by 16,022

Visiting the Porton Down lab today, Boris Johnson admitted the brutal new Tiers are ‘frustrating’ for low-infection areas – but refused to change course insisting the rules must be kept ‘simple’

A further 521 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK as of Friday, the Government has confirmed.

The latest figures bring the UK death toll to 57,551.

Furthermore, the Government said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 16,022 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,589,301.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 72,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

On Friday, government scientists said the reproduction number for coronavirus – the R value – has dropped below one across the UK for the first time since September.

England

In England, a further 13,557 people tested positive for the virus, which brings the number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,367,546.

Public Health England reported a further 451 deaths, taking the total death toll from Covid-19 up to 50,407.

Wales

There have been a further 1,105 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 77,091.

Public Health Wales reported another 21 deaths. The total of deaths in Wales since the start of the pandemic is now 2,494.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday there will be new restrictions on pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales in the run-up to Christmas.

He gave no further details, but told journalists that the new hospitality rules will be finalised over the weekend and will begin next Friday.

Scotland

Public Health Scotland reported another 969 positive Covid-19 tests, taking the total number of confirmed cases up to 93,155.

There have been a further 37 deaths in Scotland, which means the total number of deaths since the pandemic started is now 3,676.

Northern Ireland

391 more people in Northern Ireland tested positive for coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases in the country is now 51,509.

There have been a further 12 deaths, which brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 974.

On Friday, Northern Ireland entered a two-week circuit breaker lockdown. In a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, people have been urged to stay at home. All non-essential retail and most of the hospitality sector is closed.