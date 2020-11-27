FM calls for greater partnership for accelerating climate adaptation in South Asia

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen highlighted the significance of collaboration among the South Asian countries for effective implementation of adaptation activities in the region at a virtual consultation meeting of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), held on Thursday.

The meeting was organised to set strategic policies and finalisation of the work program of GCA’s regional office for South Asia, based in Dhaka.

Speaking at the event, Momen appreciated support of the South Asian countries for the establishment of GCA’s regional office in Dhaka.

He underscored GCA’s contribution towards driving international ambition on adaptation and strengthening the partnerships that are critical to the commitments made in the Paris Agreement.

Foreign Minister further expressed Bangladesh’s strong determination to support both the GCA and CVF through its hard-earned experience on adaptation.

He also said that South Asia is one of the most adversely affected regions of the world due to climate change and without large scale and comprehensive adaptive measures, all the countries of the South Asia region would incur huge per capita GDP losses.

He hoped that through collaboration among themselves, the South Asian countries could learn and work together, could survive and even thrive even under challenging circumstances.

Momen urged to keep up the momentum of the creation of the ‘Global Hub on Locally Led Action’.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin also joined the event and emphasised on GCA’s priorities for the South Asia region.

Focal points from the South Asian countries and different development partners like the World Bank, UNDP, UKFCDO and JICA participated in the discussion and made recommendations for a comprehensive work program for GCA Dhaka office.