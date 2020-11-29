ICT probe body chief Hannan Khan dies of Covid-19

Mohammad Abdul Hannan Khan, chief coordinator of the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), died of Covid-19 at a hospital in the capital on Sunday noon.

He breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at 12:45pm while undergoing treatment.

Senior Officer International Crimes Tribunal M Sanaul Haque of confirmed the news.

The freedom fighter was admitted to the hospital on Thursday as his condition deteriorated.

Hannan and all his family members tested positive on Thursday.