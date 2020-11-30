42nd and 43rd BCS circulars published

Circulars of 42nd and 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations were published on Monday evening.

Of the two BCS exams, 42nd BCS examination is a special one for appointing physicians. Some 2000 doctors will be appointed through this exam. On the other hand, the 43rd BCS exam is a general one. This BCS will employ some 1,814 officers under various cadres.

Media report revealed that a total of 300 officers will be recruited in administration cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 35 in audit, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, 20 in cooperatives, 75 in dental surgeons, and 383 in other wings.

Over 4.5 lakh candidates were on waiting list in 41th BCS preliminary test. The circular of the 41st BCS examination with 2,135 posts was published on 27 November last year.