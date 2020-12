The government will purchase three crore doses of coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine invented by AstraZeneca-Oxford and distribute those to countrymen at no cost.

But it will depend on the decision of the World Health Organisation(WHO) that who will get the vaccine first.

Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Azim came up with such a decision of the government after emerging from a virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina on Monday.