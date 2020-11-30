Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 35 more die, 2,525 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 35 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 6,644.

Another 2,525 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 464,932.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Monday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 2,539 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 380,711.

In the last 24 hours, 118 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,372 samples.