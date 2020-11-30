Film actress Shilpi, 3 family members catch Covid-19

Noted film actress Anjuman Ara Shilpi, her husband and two sons tested positive for COVID-19.

They gave their samples for the Covid-19 tests on Saturday and the results came back positive for the virus on Sunday.

Shilpi herself confirmed this information to media.

“We are receiving treatment from home”, she said.

Shilpi urged everyone to pray for their quick recovery.

Shilpi’s first film Banglar Commando was released in 5 May 1995. She has acted in 36 films over the period of 1995 to 2000. After 2000, she left the film industry.