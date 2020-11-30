Interpol issues red notices against 6 Bangladeshi human traffickers

The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, has issued red notices against six alleged human traffickers on requests from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police.

CID Organized Crime Department Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Zisanul Huq confirmed the matter on Monday morning.

On request of CID, Interpol issued red notices against Mintoo Mia, Shawpon, Shahadat Hossain, Nazrul Islam Mollah, Jafar Iqbal, and Tanjilur, he said.

They were involved in killing 26 Bangladeshi migrants in North African country Libya in May.

The ASP also said that the accused six people trafficked countless Bangladeshi nationals abroad promising them of good job opportunities. CID came to know about the trafficking ring after interrogating several victims and recently detained traffickers.

At least 26 Bangladesh citizens were killed and 12 others injured in an attack in Mizda, about 180 kilometres from Libyan capital Tripoli, past May.

They were lured from different districts of Bangladesh with promises of a better future in Italy or any other European countries.