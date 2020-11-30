Japan’s crown prince ‘approves’ daughter’s wedding

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito said he “approves” of his daughter’s long-postponed plans to marry her university boyfriend, media reports say.

Princess Mako was originally set to wed non-royal Kei Komuro in 2018, a year after they announced their engagement.

The palace later denied the delay was linked to his mother’s rumoured financial problems.

However, the prince reiterated the money issues must be dealt with first, according to Kyodo news agency.

“In order for many people to be convinced and celebrate (the marriage), I have said it is important for the issue to be dealt with,” said the prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and the first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

“From my point of view, I think they are not in a situation where many people are convinced and pleased (about their marriage),” Crown Prince Fumihito, also known as Crown Prince Akishino, added.

Mr Komuro, who is currently completing further studies at Fordham University’s law school in New York, according to Kyodo, said last year his family had no financial difficulties.

He said the issue of an unpaid loan to his mother’s ex-fiancé had been settled. But the former fiancé told local media the issue was unresolved.

It is unclear when the couple, both 29, will hold their ceremony. Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko, will be stripped of her royal status upon marriage to Mr Komuro.

But earlier this month she expressed her strong resolve to go ahead with the wedding, local media said.

Her father has now also backed it.

“The constitution says marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes. If that is what they really want, then I think that is something I need to respect as a parent,” he said, according to Kyodo, Japan’s leading news agency.