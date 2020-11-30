Residents back Liveable Streets in Bow

Traffic calming measures will be introduced in Bow next year as part of Tower Hamlets’ Liveable Streets programme.

70 per cent of respondents in Bow backed plans for timed restrictions for motor vehicles around Roman Road Market, schools and residential roads to reduce the 16,000 vehicles cutting through the area each day without stopping.

More than 3,800 people responded to the proposals which were shaped by 18 months of community engagement and are aimed at improving road safety and air quality.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “We’re delighted to see so much support for the investment in cleaner, greener streets for residents in Bow.

“The changes will make the area a more attractive place to live, work and visit as we try to tackle toxic air quality and the climate emergency by encouraging more journeys to be taken on foot or by bike.

“There has been a thorough consultation but I do know that some people remain concerned and we will keep talking to people about how we can make the scheme work in their area so they can go about their lives. We are looking at an exemption for people supporting Blue Badge holders and we want to keep talking to people about the plans.’’

Road transport is the biggest source of air pollution and the changes will help reduce vehicle emissions and improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

Continuous pavements and crossings will make it safer and easier for all residents to get around and the introduction of greenery and street art will improve the look and feel of the area.

Five schools will benefit from measures to make the school run including motor vehicle restrictions with exemptions available. Residents, school staff, Blue Badge holders and families of children with special educational needs can apply for a permit to access the affected streets.

Dan Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Realm, said: “The Liveable Streets programme will make Bow a more attractive place to live, shop and work.

“One of the main barriers to people walking and cycling is safety on our busy roads with increasing levels of traffic using residential streets as a shortcut into central London.

“One in three car journeys is shorter than 1.2 miles and the investment in safer streets and crossings will make walking and cycling safer and more enjoyable.”

Measures to be implemented in 2021 include:

A bus gate will be implemented during weekday mornings and evenings at the junction with St Stephen’s Road and Roman Road*

Roman Road Market (between junctions of St Stephen’s Road and Parnell Road) will be closed to motor vehicles from 10am to 4.30pm, seven days a week instead of only on market days (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays)

Skew Bridge on Old Ford Road will no longer be accessible by motor vehicles with additional residential parking and short-stay bays for visitors.

To reduce rat-running traffic, there will be timed restrictions for motor vehicles on Coborn Road on weekdays*

Continuous pavements along Fairfield Road and St Stephen’s Road are aimed at increasing road safety by slowing traffic at junctions

A new T-junction to replace the mini-roundabout on the junction of Tredegar Road and Fairfield Road to improve safety

*The Mayor and Cabinet agreed to explore an exemption scheme for vehicles designated by Blue Badge holders and request that a report come to Cabinet for approval setting out the options for the operation of the Roman Road and Coborn Road bus gate and timed closure.