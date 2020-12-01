Covid: 603 new deaths in UK as cases rise by 13,430

The government said a further 603 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 59,051.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 74,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 13,430 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,643,086.

Wales

There have been a further 667 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 81,009.

Public Health Wales reported another 23 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,563.

England

A further 350 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 40,938, NHS England said on Tuesday.

Patients were aged between 31 and 98. All except nine, aged between 44 and 92, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 25 and November 30, with the majority on or after November 24.

Twenty other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “391 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sadly, a further 15 deaths have been reported (eight of the deaths were outside the 24 hour period).”

Scotland

In Scotland, 34 new deaths were reported, which takes the total to 3,759.

In addition, 753 new cases have been confirmed. The overall number of positive tests now stands at 95,811.