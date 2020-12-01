foodpanda launches pandamart

foodpanda has launched ‘pandamart’- a convenient platform for ordering daily necessities online and receive delivery within 30 minutes.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has increased people’s dependency on online shopping and the sudden rise of demand has often led to delays in delivery.

“With the launch of pandamart, foodpanda aims to redefine the shopping experience for consumers in Bangladesh by delivering whatever they need in as fast as 30 minutes from the thousands of original and genuine products they have in their inventory,” foodpanda said in a press release.

Regarding pandamart, CEO of foodpanda Bangladesh, Ambareen Reza said, “On-time delivery drives better collaboration with your customers, ensures reliability of delivery and most importantly, customer loyalty. Customers expect you to meet the promised delivery date. It is important to set the right expectations with your customers and meet them. With pandamart, we aim to do just that.”

With wide varieties of over 3,000 items, ranging from regular household staples to baby products and cleaning supplies, pandamart has original and genuine products of all large multinationals and reputed local companies in its stock, the company said.

Combined with the best deals and offers, and a large array of items to choose from, pandamart is committed to providing a better online shopping experience every time and meet the rising demand, it said.

The launch of pandamart has also created new business opportunities for vendors, and employment opportunities for riders and warehouse staff to join the platform, as the demand for delivery of daily necessities increases, foodpanda said.

foodpanda started its pandamart ventures in Dhaka and other major cities. The service will slowly roll out to the rest of the country, the company said.