Say NO to laziness and YES to fitness this winter

Let’s admit it, finding the motivation to exercise during the winter season is tough. And who doesn’t love to stay in bed on a cosy winter day and snack on some pakoras and hot drinks?

It’s true, winter tends to make you lazy and laid back when it comes to working out. You can burn calories in winters just like in summers. Cold weather can actually boost your endurance. In lower temperatures your heart does not work as hard as it does normally, you sweat less (no smell) and you spend less energy, all of it means that you can exercise more efficiently.

Exercising in winter can help in improving the entire system as we breathe in cold, crisp air during this time. It’s the perfect time to work on that summer body you’ve always wanted.

Additionally, exercising releases feel-good brain chemicals, serotonin and dopamine which can help reduce anxiety and stress.

Things to keep in mind while exercising:

Always wear layers

Wearing the right winter workout outfit is extremely important as dressing too warmly is a big mistake when exercising in cold weather. The best way to stay warm and dry during winter workout is to learn how to properly layer your clothing.

Avoid cotton as it absorbs sweat and can make you feel cold. Start with a thin layer of synthetic material which helps you to draw away that sweat from your body. One may need to experiment to find the right combination for themselves based on their intensity of workout and comfort level.

Choosing the right footwear

Choosing the right kind of footwear for a workout can actually help you reduce the chance against common injuries such as ankle twist, fractures, muscle tear etc.

It doesn’t matter whether your workout involves cycling, running, walking, a shoe like the Skechers Go Run 7+ is an excellent choice as it fits perfectly, is lightweight and made for almost every type of workout.

It is designed for flexibility and comfort because of the hyper burst cushioning, making it lightweight and keeps you comfortable during daily long runs and even marathons.

Stay hydrated

You are more likely to get dehydrated in cold weather because cold air tamps down thirst. While you may not need the same water intake as during summer, you still need to maintain the same approach to hydration.

Drink water before, during, and after your workout and pay attention to being thirsty. Always keep a water bottle with you while exercising. There are also android and iOS applications that help you to set reminders to drink water in like every 1-2 hour.

So get out of your bed, make the most of this winter season and work on that summer body!