DMP bans rallies, mass gatherings in Dhaka city without permission

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on organising any assembly, rally, mass gathering, and using loudspeaker for events like these in Dhaka city without prior permission.

Otherwise, legal action will be taken against the concerned people, said a press release signed by DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam today.

The move came after different religious groups held public rallies opposing the establishment of Bangabandhu’s sculptures in the country.

“Nowadays, it has been noticed that various socio-political and religious organisations are announcing programmes like assembly, rallies and public gatherings in Dhaka without the permission of the appropriate authorities. Traffic is being disrupted due to various obstacles created on roads because of their programmes,” it said.

It further said that some parties or groups get the opportunity to destabilise the law-and-order situation in the country by organising illegal rallies and causing loss of life and property. That is why, legal action will be taken against anyone involved in such activities without prior permission, the statement added.