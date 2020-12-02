Election schedule of 61 municipalities declared

Voting of these municipalities will begin on January 16.

Second phase of elections to the 61 municipalities will be held on January 16, 2021.

Election Commission Senior Secretary Md. Alamgir announced the schedule of the election today.

According to the announced schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is December 20, the last day for selection of nomination papers is December 22 while the last day for withdrawal of candidature is December 29.

The EC secretary said 29 out of 61 municipalities will go to polls through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 32 through ballot papers.

Earlier, EC announced that polls to 25 municipalities of 23 districts will be held on December 28 using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).