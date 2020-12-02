MC College Gang Rape: Police to press charges on Thursday

The Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) is set to submit a charge sheet on Thursday in the case filed over the gang rape that took place at Murari Chand (MC) College.

SMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) BM Ashraf Ullah Taher confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

He said the SMP would hold a press briefing at the office of the SMP deputy commissioner (south) after the charge sheet was filed in the court on Thursday morning.

This will be the first official briefing organized by the SMP in this regard.

On Sunday, the investigating officer of the case received a DNA report that confirmed the involvement of the accused.

Meanwhile, police have yet to submit a charge sheet in the arms case filed over the same incident, after they found weapons in the room of one of the accused, Saifur Rahman.

According to the case filed by the rape survivor’s husband, on September 25, when he stopped his car at the front gate of MC College to buy some cigarettes, the accused started harassing his wife. Then they forced the couple to drive to one of the hostel buildings of the college, where they raped the woman.

The husband filed the rape case with Shah Poran police station accusing six people, as well as another two or three unnamed men.

The six accused initially named in the case were Rony, Mahfuzur, Robiul, Arjun Lasker, Tarekul Islam alias Tarek, and Saifur.

Two more men named Ainuddin and Md Rajon were later added to the list of accused in the case. All of the accused gave their confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after they were taken to remand.

All of them are local activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The DNA test run on the survivor confirmed the involvement of the accused in the rape, the report of which reached the SMP on Sunday.

Earlier on October 12, the National University authorities suspended the studentship of Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, Robiul Hasan and prime accused Saifur Rahman.