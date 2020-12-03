40th span of Padma Bridge to be installed on Friday

The 40th span of the 6.15-kilometre long Padma Bridge would be installed on Friday at Mawa point in Louhoganj if the weather remains favourable and no technical problems occur.

The span will be installed on 11 and the 12 pillars at the Mawa-end in Munshiganj. Following the installation of the 40th span, 6 kilometers of the bridge will become visible.

Padma Bridge’s executive engineer (Main Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Kader confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, after the installation of the 40th span, the 41st span (2-F), which is the last span, will be installed on the Piers 12 and 13 within December 16.

The 6.15-km long double-layered bridge will have a total of 41 spans which would be installed on 42 piers — 21 piers at Mawa-end and other 21 piers at Jajira-end as all the piers have already become visible.

The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.