Exceptional achievements of Manorfield Primary School recognised by the Mayor of London

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has celebrated the exceptional performance of Manorfield Primary School in Tower Hamlets as part of his Schools for Success programme.

The school has been honoured for its commitment to reducing educational inequality and attaining exceptional results for children previously struggling academically.

Manorfield Primary School has been awarded a certificate for exceptional work in sharing good practice and helping to improve education for all Londoners.

Created in 2017, the Schools for Success programme was formed to enhance the support given to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. The programme acknowledges primary and secondary schools that prioritise progress for their lowest attaining pupils, are excelling in their performance overall and sharing their work with other schools through a series of webinars made available to all London schools.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’d like to congratulate the staff of Manorfield Primary School for their exceptional work. We created Schools for Success to recognise the positive impact that teachers, headteachers, teaching assistants, support staff and governors are making every day to support students and reduce inequalities, and this school’s commitment to being supportive and inclusive sets a great example. Covid-19 has presented unforeseen challenges across our city but Manorfield Primary School has done a fantastic job in maintaining excellence during a very difficult time. Working together we can make sure that no young Londoner is left behind”

Paul Jackson, Headteacher at Manorfield Primary School said: “We are delighted to be recognised by the Mayor of London for this award. Our success is due to the hard work and dedication of all staff at Manorfield. The team at Manorfield are determined that all children will succeed and we will work tirelessly to support our children and families to overcome any barriers they face.”