Rape case: 3 associates of VP Nur put on 2-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday put three leaders of Bangladesh General Students’ Rights Protection Council on a 2-day remand each in a rape case filed by a Dhaka University student.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Shahidul Islam granted the remand after police produced them before it with 5-day remand prayer.

The remanded persons are Bangladesh Student Rights Council joint convener Saiful Islam, Nazmul Hasan Sohag and DU branch vice-president of the organization Nazmul Huda.

Meanwhile, the accused were shown arrested by another Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Begum Yasmin Ara.

A female student of Dhaka University filed the case against against six people, including Vice-President of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur, at Lalbagh Police Station on September 3.