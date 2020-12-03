The UK proposes establishment of a UK-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Dialogue

Dhaka, 3 December 2020: The British High Commissioner, Robert Chatterton Dickson, met with the Honourable Commerce Minister, Mr Tipu Munshi, on Thursday 3 December to formally propose the establishment of a UK-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Dialogue on behalf of the UK Government.

As a champion of free trade, the UK wants to deepen its already strong trading relationship with Bangladesh by developing a trade partnership that builds on our shared trade and investment interests. Increasing trade between our two countries will help increase growth and aid economic development.

The Trade and Investment Dialogue would look to facilitate the deepest possible future trading relationship between the UK and Bangladesh through a mutual commitment to identifying and addressing barriers to trade faced by our companies when exporting and helping improve the business environment.

The High Commissioner said:

“The UK is looking to harness the opportunity presented by the UK’s exit from the European Union to develop a future trade partnership with Bangladesh that will increase two-way trade and bring greater prosperity to both of our countries”.