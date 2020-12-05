Nearly 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals die of Covid-19 in KSA

The coronavirus infection rate is declining in Arab region including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at a time when the infection is increasing in other parts of the world.

Media report revealed that the rate of coronavirus infection is on the decline as strict measure has been imposed in abiding by health guidelines and health care service is being provided at no cost in KSA.

As per the global estimate in terms of Covid-19, KSA is in 31st position, while USA is in top position and neighbouring India is in 2nd position.

According to information provided by Saudi Health Ministry, some 249 people have tested positive for coronavirus on December 2 while in the same period some 337 people have recovered and 12 people died.

So far, a total of 3 lakh 57 thousand 872 people have been infected with Covid-19, some 3 lakh 47thousand 513 people recovered and some 5, 919 people died.

Information obtained from Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh and Jedda Bangladesh consulate revealed that a total of 980 Bangladeshi nationals died of coronavirus till now. Of them, 520 people in Riyadh region while 460 in Jedda region.

The infection rate was recorded double-digit decline in big cities of Saudi Arabia while single-digit was recorded in small cities.

It is being expected that infection rate will come down from three digit to two digit at national level. Authorities concerned are also working in this connection.

The Home Affairs Ministry (Ministry of Interior) of the KSA stated that some 12, 855 people faced punishment along with fines for not abiding by health guidelines including the issue of wearing masks.

Emphasis has been given on activities of virus detection and disinfection after identifying some Covid-19 infected Umrah pilgrims at Al-Masjid al-Haram in Makkah.

The number of voluntary workers has been increased several times. In addition, Haramain authorities formed an independent branch named ‘Environment and Health Protection’.