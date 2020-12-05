Sylhet PCR lab out of service

The RT-PCR machine at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital went out of service on Friday bringing suffering people, especially those who are going abroad.

The PCR lab here is closed since Friday, confirmed Deputy Director of the hospital Dr Himangshu Lal Rai.

There is a problem with its power supply. The matter has been reported to the authority concerned, he said.

Samples of people in four districts of this division is now being sent to the PCR lab at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

People willing to go abroad now have to go to Dhaka for coronavirus test in order to get their certificate.

Those who paid for coronavirus test will be refunded.

This PCR lab was inaugurated at the hospital on April 29 this year.

After seven months, the machine suddenly went out of order on Friday.

The lab was set up in the library cum reading room of the Department of Microbiology of the collage.