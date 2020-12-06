British MP attended art project narrating British Bengali cultural heritage

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

British MP Sam Tarry attended a virtual seminar on a fine arts project titled ‘Canvas story: Narrating British Bangladeshi cultural heritage to enhance cultural resilience’ by British Bangladeshi artist Mukta Chakravarty.

In collaboration with the Arts Council of England and the National Lottery, artist Mukta Chakravarty has launched this six-month-long project. The project aims to exhibit the rich Bangladeshi cultural heritage, namely Nouka Baich, Monosha Mongol and Dol Utshab to a wider audience while creating a cultural resilience among the British Bangladeshi diaspora community.

Sam Tarry discussed the impact and the significance of ethnic culture and heritage in the UK at the e-seminar. Along with two other guests, writer & film director Leesa Gazi and commonwealth scholar Sudip Chakraborty, Sam emphasised the significance, especially for young people to learn about their ancestry heritage and culture. He said, ‘When you know where you are coming from, I believe it will help you know where you are going to. Therefore, this project is undoubted will have a great impact not only today but many years in the community’.