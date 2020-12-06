Veteran Bengali actor Manu Mukherjee dies of cardiac arrest

Manu Mukherjee, the veteran Bengali actor, passed away on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, informed his family sources. He was 90.

Manu Mukherjee, who is an Indian national, is survived by a wife and two daughters.

Mukherjee started his film career in 1958 with Mrinal Sen’s Nil Akasher Niche (Under the Blue Sky). He was highly appreciated for his performances in Satyajit Ray’s Joy Baba Felunath and Ganashatru and was critically acclaimed for his acting prowess in children’s fantasy film Patalghar.

Mourning his demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Saddened at the passing away of veteran theatre and film actor Manu Mukherjee. We conferred on him the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tele-Samman Awards 2015. My condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers.”