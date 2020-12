Education minister Dr Diupu Moni tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday.

M A Khayer, public relations officer of the ministry, confirmed the news.

Dipu Moni, also joint general secretary of Awami League, gave her samples for Covid-19 test on Sunday morning as she was feeling unwell. Later, the test result came out positive for the virus on the night, Khayer said.

The minister is now taking treatment staying in isolation at her residence in the capital, he added.