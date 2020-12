High Court orders authorities to take action against protesters of Bangabandhu sculpture

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to take actions against the people who are creating anarchy over sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

‘Construction of Bangabandhu’s sculpture does not contradict religion,’ the court observed and directed the Islamic Foundation and the Khatib (Imam) of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to deliver speech to remove misunderstanding and negative perception about sculpture.