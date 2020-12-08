Jet Airways may resume operations next year

Jet Airways Ltd, which collapsed in 2019, is likely to be back in the skies as early as the summer of next year (April-May 2021).

The airline’s new promoters, Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital, plan to start domestic and international operations with all the slots that were available to the airline before it stopped operations, the promoters said in a statement.

Announcing the revival, the promoters said the “Jet 2.0 programme is aimed at reviving the past glory of Jet Airways” with a fresh set of processes and systems to ensure greater efficiency and productivity across all routes.

It said Jet 2.0 hubs will remain Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru like before.

On April 17, 2019, Jet Airways ceased all operations as it ran out of cash.

(The Indian Express)