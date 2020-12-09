Apsana Begum MP calls for reform of Universal Credit on UniversalDisCredit Day 

Apsana Begum MP commenting on a Joseph Rowntree Foundation report showing half a million children are experiencing extreme hardship, said

“No child in our society should be experiencing extreme hardship, let alone half a million. And now the planned cut to Universal Credit will take £20 a week from 6 million families.

For a decent standard of living, we all need security and stability in our lives – secure housing, a reliable income, and support when things get difficult.

Too many people in the UK are struggling to get by, leading insecure and precarious lives, held back from improving their living standards. In my constituency of Poplar and Limehouse, child poverty, after housing costs for 2018/19 was as much as 52.4%.

We need action on poverty to put this right – including maintaining the £20 UC lifeline and extending it to those on legacy benefits, such as carers and disabled people; scrapping the five-week wait and finally ending the inhumane benefits sanctions regime of terror.”