Bangladesh reports 24 deaths, 2,159 corona cases in 24-hr

Bangladesh on Wednesday recorded 24 more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,930.

According to the Health authorities, 2,159 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 484,104.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the update of the country’s coronavirus situation issuing a press release this afternoon.

Meanwhile, 17,042 samples were tested in 140 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,911,664 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus case on March 8 while first death on March 18.