Emirates boosts services to Dhaka, double daily flight from Dec 14

To meet the growing passengers’ demand, Emirates has announced that it will operate double daily flight to Dhaka starting December 14.

The added services will offer customers enhanced connectivity to more than 95 destinations within Emirates’ growing network, via Dubai, said a media release.

Emirates’ additional flights EK 585 will be operated utilising Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will depart Dhaka at 01:00 hrs and arrive in Dubai at 4:35hrs local time, the following day.

The return flight, EK 584 will depart Dubai at 16:45hrs and arrive in Dhaka at 23:00 hrs local time.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, or via travel agents.

Dubai is now open for international business and leisure visitors, said the media release.

Dubai was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Emirates has taken a number of initiatives to bring back passengers’ confidence in air travel to ensure their safety which include multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, flexible booking policies, health and safety measures at every step of the customer journey, it said.

Emirates as the first airline offers multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover for their customers.

In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products.