Ex-BNP food and disaster management minister dies of Covid-19

Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, former minister of Food and Disaster Management of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday noon.

Ibne Yusuf, who was also the party’s vice chairman, breathed his last at Ever Care Hospital around 1:00 pm in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.

BNP chairperson’s press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed this information to media.

Beside, the politician has been put on ventilator support at the hospital in the capital on Monday night (December-1).

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock at the death of Ibne Yusuf.