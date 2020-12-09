Khaleda, Tarique sued for ‘inciting anti-sculpture’ speech

A defamation case has been filed against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, her son Tarique Rahman and party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for allegedly collaborating leaders of different Islamic political parties for delivering anti-sculpture statements.

Hefazat-e-Islam’s acting Amir Junaid Ahmed Babunagri, Bangladesh Khilafah Majlis’s acting secretary general Muhammad Mamunul Haque and Islami Shashantantra Andolon’s Syed Faizul Karim have also been accused in the case for making anti-sculpture speech.

Jananetri Parishad president AB Siddique filed the case in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikder on Wednesday morning.