Dhallywood sensation actor Arefin Shuvo has been tested positive for novel corona virus (Covid-19).

The actor revealed this information on the social media platform Facebook through a video message on Saturday noon.

In the video message he said, “I have received my Covid-19 report last night. That is positive. I feel fine but I can’t smell the food. I am taking rest in my house. I hope to get well soon and return to work”.

He is now at home quarantine.