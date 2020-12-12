Bangladesh’s virus death toll tops 7,000

The coronavirus death toll has reached 7,020 with 34 new fatalities from the COVID-19 illness reported in 24 hours.

Another 1,329 coronavirus patients are found during the time, raising the total number of infections to 489,178.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Saturday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 140 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,630 samples.

Health authorities reported another 3,185 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 417,503.

Of the total sample tests, 10.52 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 16.54 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 85.35 percent patients have recovered, while 1.44 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.