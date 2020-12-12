Ctg-bound Biman flight lands in Sylhet due to dense fog

A Chattogram-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from Dubai landed at Sylhet on Saturday morning due to dense fog.

Wing Commander Farhad Hossain, manager of Shah Amanat International Airport, said the flight with 200 passengers landed at MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet around 8:30am.

The flight, later, returned to Chattogram at 11am after the fog disappeared, he added.

Meanwhile, three flights of Bangladesh Biman and two private airlines from Dhaka to Chattogram could not arrive in scheduled time due to the fog.