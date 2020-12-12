Mowlana Bhasani’s 140th birth anniv being observed

With maintaining health guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic, different programs were held at Mowlana Bhashani Science and Technology University today.

The university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Alauddin, teachers, officers and employees laid wreaths at his grave around 9:15 am and visited the mazar (shrine).

Later, Moulana Bhasani Memorial Management Committee, University Officers’ Association, Bhasani Parishad, Bangabandhu Parishad, Chhatra League and other educational institutions of the campus also laid wreaths and visited the shrine separately.

Milad and Doa Mahfil will be held at the Central Jame Mosque of the University after Dhuhr prayer.

Besides, winter clothes were distributed among the destitute people and a discussion meeting was held organized by the university and Moulana Bhasani Memorial Management Committee with the help of Tangail district administration, at the Darbar Hall around 10 am.