PM deserves all credit for overall development of Sunamganj: Mannan

Sunamganj Correspondent : Giving all credit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for unleashing overall development of Sunamganj,Planning Minister MA Mannan today urged all to extend support to the government for continuing the development spree of this haor region.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government have been able to turn many impossible things to possible over the last 12 years under her able leadership,” he said.

The Planning Minister was addressing a reception accorded to him at the Housing Estate Ground in the Sunamganj district town this afternoon.

The Planning Minister was accorded this huge reception to congratulate the Prime Minister and also him since Sunamganj Science and Technology University got government approval recently.

Organized by Sunamganj Zila Parishad and Sadar Upazila Parishad, Deputy Commissioner of Sunamganj Mohammad Abdul Ahad, Police Super Mizanur Rahman, Civil Surgeon Dr Shams Uddin, freedom fighter Ali Amzad, Advocate Humayun Manjoor Chowdhury, former lawmaker

Shamsunnahar Begum Shahana Rabbani and Sadar Upazila AL president Abul Kalam spoke, among others, at the function.

Chaired by Sunamganj Zila Parishad Chairman and also senior vice president of Sunamganj district unit of AL Nurul Huda Mukut, Sunamganj Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Khairul Huda Chapal gave the address of welcome.

Extending heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the premier on behalf of the people of Sunamganj for giving such approval to the university, the planning minister urged all to extend support to the government for the sake of overall development of this haor area.

“Whenever AL comes to power, then there is an end to deprivation and the fate of people changes. There have been socio-economic changes over the years and none is deprived of development. This is the political philosophy of Awami League,” he said.

Highlighting various development activities of the present government, Mannan mentioned that power connections are being reached at the doorsteps of commoners, Padma Bridge is being constructed with own fund and work for building tunnel beneath the River Karnaphuli is

going on.

Besides, he said Bangladesh has conquered the space and the sea side by side with achieving victory over poverty.

“These have only been possible due to the courageous initiatives from Sheikh Hasina and none except her (PM) will be able to accomplish these. The country’s people will definitely value what she has done for the development and welfare of the country and its people,” Mannan added.

Earlier on his arrival at the Sylhet Osmani International Airport, the Planning Minister was given a hearty welcome by the leaders and workers of Awami League and its various front organizations.

Later, he went to Sunamganj and attended various social functions and view-exchange meetings.